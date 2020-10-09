Gordon Ramsay's Son Jack Joins Royal Marines: 'You've Made Me Feel Like the Proudest Father'

The chef and father of five shared his son's accomplishment on Instagram.

Gordon Ramsay's son Jack has joined the United Kingdom's Royal Marines.

The chef and father of five shared his son's accomplishment in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Friday. "Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today," Ramsay, 53, wrote, adding that it was an "amazing achievement."

In the first photo Jack, 20, posed in his new uniform, and the second picture features the Ramsay boys, including the the Hell's Kitchen star's youngest son, Oscar, 17 months, with massive smiles.

The Royal Marines is a sector of United Kingdom's Navy. Their website describes it as "an elite amphibious force of the Royal Navy, held at very high readiness for worldwide rapid response and threat neutralization."

Friends of the Ramsay family expressed their congratulations in the comments. "We love you Jack and we are so proud of you," soccer star David Beckham wrote.

The chef, who is famous for his ruthless criticisms in the kitchen, also had fans joking in the comments, with one saying: "Imagine Gordon Ramsay as a drill instructor/sergeant."

Ramsay is also known for his harsh critiques of people's food online, and hasn't been holding back when it comes to TikTok chefs recently.

In August, the chef shared some delectably vicious reactions to a TikTok user who showed followers had to "turn cheap steak into wagyu."

"What's he doing? ... What?" says Ramsay into the camera, as a split-screen shows the TikTok user grind up the beef and form it into makeshift cuts of steak after mixing in gelatin.

"No! Not a bag," he reacts when they place the patties into a pouch and cook them sous vide style before placing them on the grill for finishing touches. "That looks like my granddad's colostomy bag. Oh my god, what the ... Fake wagyu? Oh, get a grip."