Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce

This recipe became a staple in the Ramsay household during the first covid lockdown, according to Gordon Ramsay. "During the first lockdown I became a diner chef for the whole family, making breakfast, lunch and dinner, so I wanted to take a classic recipe from our time in America and make it quick so I could carry on with my day!"

"It should taste like the fluffiest pancakes you could get at a restaurant with a quick vacation to Hawaii, thanks to the flambéed pineapple!" says the host of Next Level Chef on Fox and author of the Ramsay in 10 cookbook.