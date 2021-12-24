Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce
"It should taste like the fluffiest pancakes you could get at a restaurant with a quick vacation to Hawaii, thanks to the flambéed pineapple!" says the host of Next Level Chef on Fox and author of the Ramsay in 10 cookbook.
This recipe became a staple in the Ramsay household during the first covid lockdown, according to Gordon Ramsay. "During the first lockdown I became a diner chef for the whole family, making breakfast, lunch and dinner, so I wanted to take a classic recipe from our time in America and make it quick so I could carry on with my day!"
Ramsay loves the ease of the recipe but advises paying attention to the temperature of the pan. "Make sure you have all your ingredients out and don't overheat that pan! Too hot and you could prevent the pancakes from getting that perfect color you'd expect."