Gordon Ramsay's Mom Helen Gives Him Tough Love While Tasting His Food: 'I Don't Like That'

Even Gordon Ramsay can't always please his toughest critics!

The 55-year-old celebrity chef's mom Helen Cosgrove didn't hesitate to criticize one of her son's creations in an adorable Instagram tribute shared by Ramsay in honor of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

In the clip, Ramsay asks his mom to have "a little taste" of a topping prepared for one of his dishes. Helen obliges, only to cringe upon doing so.

"I don't like that!" Cosgrove told her son with a scoff, who then rolls his eyes and scoffs himself.

In the caption, Ramsay wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Mum ! You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you xxx."

Ramsay is typically the person doling out harsh critiques on his various cooking shows, including his hit reality series Hell's Kitchen on FOX.

Some fans got a kick out of Cosgrove's review of her son's cooking, with one user writing, "Where you got it from. 😂🔥" while another said, "Like mother like son? 🤣."

"You can be the best chef in the world, but you ain't satisfying mom or cooking better than her," wrote a different fan.

Another user chimed in with, "Lol mom's will be so honest with you 😂."

Despite his mother's critiques, Ramsay's culinary career is going strong. In January, the British celebrity chef told Thrillist that he does not plan on retiring after filming season 21 of Hell's Kitchen.

"You have not seen the end of me," Ramsay said at the time, adding, "Do not underestimate the power of an old man."

He then pondered, "Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii."