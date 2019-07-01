With his newest television series, Gordon Ramsay is taking viewers on a culinary tour of the world—and cooking up dishes of his own along the way.

The celebrity chef, best known for the intense energy he brings to his hit culinary shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has finished filming Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which will premiere on the National Geographic channel later in July. In it, Ramsay will meet “local food legends around the globe to learn about the cultures, dishes and flavors unique to each location,” according to a press release.

Ramsay will find and harvest ingredients himself to come up with his own version of local dishes, like venison shepherd’s pie in Hawaii, sweet-and-sour catfish soup in Laos, and braised goat leg in New Zealand.

In a trailer for the series (above), Ramsay is seen performing laborious culinary tasks and says he’s “learned more in the last week than I have in the last ten years.”

To accompany the show, National Geographic is releasing a digital magazine with over 90 pages — previewed exclusively with PEOPLE — that will give readers an in-depth look at each episode, an “in-depth profile of the chef, going beyond the character he’s best known for on television,” and exclusive recipes. The full magazine will be available for download next week.

“It was an extraordinary expedition to bring Uncharted to life,” said Ramsay in a press release. “And this magazine gives us the opportunity to take each episode a step further, exploring the incredible people, cultures and experiences from my journeys, along with ideas of how to re-create at home some amazing dishes from around the word.”

Destinations for the summer series include Peru, Laos, Morocco, Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand.

In Morocco, the chef cooks up braised short ribs seasoned with ras el hanout, a spice mixture with cardamom, clove, cinnamon, coriander, cumin and paprika. Get the full recipe from the magazine below, and catch the premiere of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on Sunday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Gordon Ramsay’s Braised Short Ribs with Ras el Hanout

6 2-inch pieces of beef short rib (about 1 lb. total)

2 tbsp. grapeseed or vegetable oil

Kosher salt, to taste

1 tbsp. white or black pepper

2 onions, sliced

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. ras el hanout

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. ground cumin seed, toasted and crushed

1 tsp, coriander seed, toasted and crushed

1 cup chickpeas (if using dried chickpeas soak them ahead of time in cold water for at least 2 hours; canned chickpeas work in a pinch but make sure to add them towards the end so they don’t overcook and turn mushy.)

1 cup green olives, pitted and sliced in half

1 tsp. preserved lemon skin, finely diced

2 cups beef stock

1 cup water

¼ cup chopped parsley

Crusty bread, for dipping

1. Heat a large Dutch oven until very hot, add grapeseed oil.

2. Season the beef short ribs with salt and pepper liberally and sear on all sides until golden brown.

3. Reduce the heat slightly, add sliced onions and begin to caramelize them.

4. Add the garlic and all of the spices and start to toast until the spices have begun very fragrant.

5. Add water and beef stock to cover the short ribs 2/3’s of the way.

6. If using dried chickpeas add them now.

7. Cover short ribs and braise on low heat until they are fork tender and chickpeas have softened.

8. Add preserved lemons and green olives (and canned chickpeas, if you’re using them) and cook for a few more minutes until olives have softened.

9. Finish with chopped parsley and green harissa (recipe below).

Green Harissa

3 green chiles, finely chopped

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 lemons, preferably meyer lemons, zested

1 pinch red pepper flakes

½ cup olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

1. Combine all ingredients and let stand for 30 minutes to allow flavors to bloom.

**This recipe was provided to PEOPLE by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.**