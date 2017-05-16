Gordon Ramsay Explains Why He's So Brutal Toward Home Cooks on Twitter

If you aren’t following Gordon Ramsay on Twitter, you’re missing out.

The chef, known for his harsh criticisms on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has been subtly roasting home cooks and their amateur creations for months now. (Example: When a recent follower asked Ramsay what he thought of their quinoa salad, he suggested the dish looked like vomit.) But why did Ramsay decide to expand his platform outside of the small screen?

“Honestly, I had enough of people tagging me in shots of their food pictures that they thought were amazing, when they were terrible,” he told PopSugar. “I’ve always given out a lot of tough love on TV, so I figured the Twitterverse was prepared for it.”

Has somebody just thrown up ? https://t.co/XamXqam029 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 15, 2017

The ugliest eggs on the planet….. https://t.co/zP9aMX3hn7 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 15, 2017

For those looking for Ramsay’s insults to come to a halt (thought we sincerely hope they don’t), the F Word host has a solution: “Now, if everyone could just cook properly I wouldn’t have a problem,” he said.

During the interview, Ramsay also had a few choice words for the unicorn food trend seemingly taking over the world (and your local Starbucks). “Unicorns are meant for children’s tales, not food,” he said. “Period.”

He had similar thoughts on the hot topic of whether pineapple belongs on pizza: “You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza,” he declared. Jimmy Kimmel seems to agree. But Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber? Not so much.