"I'm in Northwest Iceland sampling a pungent slice of fermented shark that I'm not convinced is meant to be eaten," Gordon Ramsay says in the clip

Gordon Ramsay Tries — and Spits Out — Fermented Shark While Visiting Iceland on Uncharted

Gordon Ramsay won't be adding fermented shark to his list of favorite foods anytime soon.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Sunday's episode of Ramsay's National Geographic series Uncharted, the celebrity chef, 54, tries the unique dish for the first time, and quickly learns that it's not for him.

"I'm in Northwest Iceland sampling a pungent slice of fermented shark that I'm not convinced is meant to be eaten," he says in a voice over before trying to psych himself up to taste the local delicacy.

"Come on, come on," he tells himself before taking the plunge — and then immediately spitting it out.

Before being able to describe the bodily sensation that accompanied eating fermented shark, Ramsay takes a moment on the ground to gather himself. "My nose got all fizzy," he eventually says of the experience.

When asked if he wanted to try again with a smaller piece, Ramsay politely declines, saying, "No, no don't."

Even after being told about some of the positive health effects of the dish, Ramsay said that fermented shark wouldn't be making its way into any future recipes of his.

"But that's not about you, that's just my taste," he adds.

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay | Credit: Justin Mandel/National Geographic

For the Uncharted series, Ramsay travels around the globe to experience local cultures and cuisines — and then puts his newfound skills to the test by cooking a feast to represent each location.

Ramsay previously said that it was an "extraordinary expedition" to work on the show, which has taken him to many destinations, including South Africa, Laos and New Zealand. The series is now in its third season.