Gordon Ramsay Talks the Best and Worst Viral Cooking Videos of 2020: 'I Have Nightmares'

Gordon Ramsay is the CEO of roasting people for their lackluster cooking skills, that's nothing new — but only recently did he start doing it for all to see on social media.

Since joining TikTok in January, Ramsay has amassed over 17 million followers with his hilarious and honest feedback on some questionable food videos.

"There's an exciting plethora of young talents on TikTok that are super, super talented... and then you cut to some really bad crap," Ramsay, 54, tells PEOPLE. "People are putting rib-eye steaks in toasters! They're doing the most ridiculous things with ice coffees! It's crazy."

There's one video in particular, though, that keeps him up at night. "The one that I have nightmares every time I close my eyes is the guy that bought a rib-eye steak and he macerated it with something like four pounds of butter. It turned this thing into one of the greasiest, most disgusting steaks I've ever seen."

While there have been many cringe-worthy cooking videos, the celebrity chef and restaurateur has found a few trends that he's genuinely enjoyed, too. One of his favorites is the off-the-wall beef Wellingtons. In the videos, people will cook a gorgeous steak then cover it with mashed potatoes or phyllo dough and other elements to create meaty, cake-like creations. "I saw one guy the other day that made a Christmas tree out of a Wellington, and then the top filet minion he covered in gold leaf. It's gone berserk."

Ramsay plans to bring some of the most popular viral cooking trends of 2020 to life during a live paid cooking demonstration on Facebook this Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. EST, to benefit the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. During the cook-along at his home in London, which will cost $6.99 for entry, he'll recreate three exciting recipes that defined this year — with his own special twist on each.

The first dish he's making is a combination of two foods that people went crazy over during the start of coronavirus lockdowns: banana bread and pancake cereal. Ramsay's version will be served in vanilla-spiced milk. "It'll be one of the most glamorous fricking breakfasts or brunches that you can ever treat yourself to," he says. "To celebrate the end of the year and welcome 2021."

His next dish, inspired by his pal Gigi Hadid, combines comforting pasta with a classic, spicy cocktail. The result — Bloody Mary Fresh Tagliatelle with Chili Shrimp — is easily replicated with standard pantry ingredients. He'll then be finishing with a dessert to "end 2020 with a bang."

While Ramsay has "no fear" about going live, he's most excited to be raising funds for the hospital during this demonstration. "My kids work there [at the hospital] every festive period to give back. Because of the lockdown laws, no one's been attending any of the events, so this is a big chance to raise some money for them," he tells PEOPLE.