Gordon Ramsay Offers Job to Student with Dwarfism After Cooking School Deemed Him a 'Safety Risk'

Gordon Ramsay is weighing in after an 18-year-old with dwarfism was reportedly discouraged from taking a college cooking class because of his size.

Louis Makepeace, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, told South West News Service that he was originally granted a spot at the Heart of Worcestershire College’s hospitality and catering course but the college decided to review his application after he was deemed a “safety risk” by staff.

“It was really upsetting as I had my heart set on this course,” said the student, who previously completed a course at the college for performing arts. “We are supposed to have equality of opportunity yet I’m not allowed to do something I love doing.”

Makepeace’s mother Pauline also alleged that professors told her that her son should reconsider taking the course because he would have trouble working in a commercial kitchen one day.

Ramsay got involved after reading Makepeace’s story on Twitter. “Disgusting attitude, I’d offer him an Apprenticeship any day,” tweeted the chef.

Disgusting attitude, I’d offer him an Apprenticeship any day. https://t.co/xYdfWJ7CLK — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 28, 2018

A representative for the Heart of Worcestershire College confirmed to PEOPLE that Makepeace’s application for the course is currently being reviewed.

The review process, which is completed “with all of its students,” according to the statement, is “to ensure all the appropriate adjustments to the kitchens that Louis needs to allow him to safely and successfully commence his course, and to ensure his needs are met throughout his time at College are in place in time for the start of his studies.”

The college hopes to come to a decision by the end of this week.