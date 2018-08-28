Gordon Ramsay Offers Job to Student with Dwarfism After Cooking School Deemed Him a 'Safety Risk'

Gordon Ramsay is weighing in after an 18-year-old with dwarfism was reportedly discouraged from taking a college cooking class because of his size.
Louis Makepeace, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, told South West News Service that he was originally granted a spot at the Heart of Worcestershire College’s hospitality and catering course but the college decided to review his application after he was deemed a “safety risk” by staff.
“It was really upsetting as I had my heart set on this course,” said the student, who previously completed a course at the college for performing arts. “We are supposed to have equality of opportunity yet I’m not allowed to do something I love doing.”
Makepeace’s mother Pauline also alleged that professors told her that her son should reconsider taking the course because he would have trouble working in a commercial kitchen one day.
Ramsay got involved after reading Makepeace’s story on Twitter. “Disgusting attitude, I’d offer him an Apprenticeship any day,” tweeted the chef.
A representative for the Heart of Worcestershire College confirmed to PEOPLE that Makepeace’s application for the course is currently being reviewed.
The review process, which is completed “with all of its students,” according to the statement, is “to ensure all the appropriate adjustments to the kitchens that Louis needs to allow him to safely and successfully commence his course, and to ensure his needs are met throughout his time at College are in place in time for the start of his studies.”
The college hopes to come to a decision by the end of this week.
“We would like to state that at no point has Louis been told he could not attend his course but both Louis and Mrs. Makepeace have been informed that the adjustments Louis requires will need to be agreed before an unconditional offer can be given,” said the representative.
Makepeace said the situation has been “humiliating” for him. “All the time I was at school I was always very confident, I had lots of friends and my disability was never an issue,” he said. “But how am I supposed to get by if this is how I’m treated – I feel like I have been excluded from the real world.