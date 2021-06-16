Gordon Ramsay Sobs After Someone Butchers His Beef Wellington Recipe

Gordon Ramsay has seen his fair share of kitchen nightmares, but it's a rarity that he's brought to tears.

The Hell's Kitchen host, 54, recently shared his reaction to someone's interpretation of his beef Wellington recipe in a hilarious TikTok video. "Followed my #beefwellington recipe? Mate you've brought me to tears," he wrote in the caption.

"I closely followed his beef welly recipe. Turned out great," read the original post from @succhefful. The video showed them shove deli meats and mustard into a loaf of bread before microwaving it and plating it next to a dollop of Heinz ketchup. Ramsay responded with a short clip of himself sobbing loudly at the sight of the butchered meal. It's been viewed over 28 million times.

Ramsay has been known to share his honest reactions to those who attempt his recipes, using the hashtag "#RamsayReacts," but the stitches often skew more towards annoyance than tears.

Ramsay previously spoke to PEOPLE about the crop of culinary talent he's witnessed on TikTok, where he's amassed 24.2 million followers. "There's an exciting plethora of young talents on TikTok that are super, super talented... and then you cut to some really bad crap," he said in December. "People are putting rib-eye steaks in toasters! They're doing the most ridiculous things with ice coffees! It's crazy."

The Ramsay in 10 cookbook author also commented on another beef Wellington attempt that caught his attention. "I saw one guy the other day that made a Christmas tree out of a Wellington, and then the top filet minion he covered in gold leaf," Ramsay told PEOPLE. "It's gone berserk."

His daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, 19, has also been known to make some appearances on his TikTok, including a recent prank in which she cracked an egg on her dad's head. He shares daughters Tilly, Holly, 21, and Megan, 23, and sons Jack, 21, and Oscar, 2, with wife Tana, 46, whom he married in 1996.

