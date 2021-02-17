Gordon Ramsay Demonstrates How to Make the 'Most Amazing' Pancakes

Gordon Ramsay's pancakes are similar to crepes: "The thinner the pancake, the crispier it is. And it gets really nice and tasty"

Gordon Ramsay celebrated National Pancake Day the best way he knew how — by teaching his fans how to make some delicious flapjacks.

On Tuesday, the celebrity chef shared a video on Instagram with a step-by-step process on how to make his famous thin and crispy pancakes, which resemble crepes.

"It's pancake day, one of the most exciting days in our household," says Ramsay, 54, at the start of the video. "So I'm going to show you how to make the most amazing pancakes."

First, Ramsay mixes 100 grams of flour (about 3/4 cup), 300 mL of milk (about 2 Tbsp.), and two whole eggs into a bowl. After 15 minutes, he sprays a hot nonstick pan with oil before pouring in one full ladle of the mixture into the center of the pan.

Immediately, he lifts and rolls the pan around so the batter covers the bottom of the pan.

"The thinner the pancake, the crispier it is. And it gets really nice and tasty," the Hell's Kitchen host says.

Ramsay then turns his attention towards the pancake toppings. Among his suggestions to add are fresh berries like strawberries or raspberries, the zest of a lemon, and sugar or honey.

"And now for the exciting part," Ramsay says as he prepares to flip the pancake.

To do so, Ramsay taps the bottom of the pan on the stovetop twice and then shakes the pan to make sure the pancake is not sticking. As the pancake begins shifting towards the end of the pan, the father of five does a simple flick of the wrist to flip it and allow the other side to cook for 30 seconds.

He also adds lemon juice and honey to give the pancake some flavor.

And just like that, Ramsay finishes the process by rolling up the pancake, cutting it in half and telling his followers, "Happy flipping, but more importantly, enjoy and be safe."