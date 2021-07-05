The celebrity chef was filming his upcoming TV series Future Food Stars in England at the same time as the couple’s beachside nuptials in June

Gordon Ramsay Offers a Free Meal to a Couple Who Says He Ruined Their Wedding with His TV Show

Gordon Ramsay is offering a free meal to a couple who claims he ruined their wedding day.

Charlie Willis and his wife Lauren got married in a beach ceremony at Lusty Glaze in Cornwall, England, last month and were surprised to find Ramsay, 54, and a television crew as their uninvited guests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare," Charlie told The Sun after finding himself surrounded by cameras filming a new TV show at the same beach.

The newlyweds claim the celebrity chef and others took over the kitchen at the resort as part of Ramsay's upcoming series Future Food Stars, leaving their wedding guests with food that was "cheap and nasty."

"We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a gameshow," Charlie told the outlet of the experience.

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay | Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

"Must've missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding," Ramsay wrote on Twitter in response to the claims.

He added, "Congrats on a beautiful marriage….if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it's on me…I'll try to not ruin it."

Credit: Gordon Ramsay/Twitter

A rep for Lusty Glaze told The Sun that the couple didn't have exclusive rights to the whole beach.

The couple reportedly spent just over $1,800 to have a private ceremony on the beach followed by a gourmet dinner for six, costing nearly $70 per person.

In a letter obtained by the outlet, Studio Ramsay producer Sharon Powers wrote an apologetic message to the couple and said she was "mortified" that their wedding was negatively impacted by the show. The production company also decided to pay for the wedding "in full."

"Dear Mr and Mrs Willis, I am writing to apologise for the upset our filming caused you on your wedding day at Lusty Glaze beach," the letter stated. "I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests."

Powers continued, "As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us."

"I do hope you can accept my apologies and I wish you well for the future," the letter concluded.

A representative for Ramsay and Studio Ramsay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The restaurateur's rep told DailyMail, "There was no gate crashing, Studio Ramsay were booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place."

They added, "It's a real shame this couple are still complaining, their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn't have exclusive use of the beach, and all the other beach goers had a really great time joining in on and off camera."