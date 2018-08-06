Flaming Drink at Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas Restaurant Sends 2 People to the Hospital for Burns

Two people were rushed to the hospital on Thursday after suffering injuries from a flaming drink at Hell’s Kitchen in Caesar’s Palace, one of Gordon Ramsay‘s restaurants located on the Las Vegas strip, KTNV News reports.

According to the local news outlet, reports of the incident began circulating on Twitter and were first reported in a tweet from Vital Vegas, a site dedicated to Las Vegas news and tips.

“May not hear this elsewhere, but customer at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars reports someone at bar was just ‘engulfed in flames,’ the account owner wrote. “EMT on-site.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that the incident did happen and acknowledged that the cocktail at fault—dubbed a Rum Donkey made with Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit—has been removed from the menu.

“We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Caesar’s Entertainment told the outlet in a statement. “The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu. All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.”

The outlet also reported that the extent of the burns and the victims’ conditions were still unknown as of Friday.

Hell’s Kitchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.