Gordon Ramsay's New Restaurant Has a $106 Burger — Here's What's on It

The famous chef said it "will be a burger experience like no other"

Gordon Ramsay's newest U.K. restaurant has a pricey burger.

Last week, the Hell's Kitchen star, 54, announced in a video on Twitter that bookings are now open for his new Gordon Ramsay Burger location in London's Harrods department store. "CANNOT wait to see you there!!" he captioned the video, in which he tells fans that it "will be a burger experience like no other, as we've really elevated our patties using an incredible mix of the U.K.'s best cuts of meats."

According to the Harrods website, this is the first of the famous chef's eponymous burger joints to be installed outside of Las Vegas. "A taste of America, without the trans-Atlantic trip," Harrods sells the restaurant experience as, adding "these are not your average quarter-pounders."

One menu item is already turning heads. London food review outlet Hot Dinners reports that there is a wagyu beef burger entrée going for £80, or about $106 in U.S. currency. In addition to the waygu sirloin patty, the burger has truffle Pecorino cheese and fresh black truffles that drive up the price. Fries come at an additional charge, the outlet notes.

"I will absolutely pay $106 for a burger if he will also come to my table and yell at me. Imagine saying Gordon Ramsay made you cry," joked one person on Twitter, as another tweeted, "I will stick with in-and-out."

The restaurant location will also have "too-thick-for-a-straw" milkshakes blended with pudding, along with vegetarian and vegan options, Hellfire Chicken wings, and truffle fries. According to the website, the "perfect" patties are a blend of "50 percent chuck, 25 percent brisket and 25 percent rib cap."

"Whether you’re popping in for a juicy, classic beef patty or something more luxurious like the Lobster Shrimp Burger, if you want plant-based or super crispy chicken, I promise you will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger," the chef said in a statement, per Hot Dinners.