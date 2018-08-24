Gordon Ramsay Weighs in on His Best Burn from Kitchen Nightmares

Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to sharing his true feelings about different cuisines—and now the Hell’s Kitchen star is rating his favorite insults.

On Thursday, a tweet was circulating social media that read: “Gordon Ramsay’s best quote is and always will be ‘this squid is so undercooked I can still hear it telling spongebob to f— OFF.'”

Another popular Instagram account commented on the post, writing, “‘Idiot Sandwich’ is close 2nd.”

After Ramsay, 51, himself weighed in on the debate, the account Comments By Celebs shared the entire interaction. “My gran could do better! And she’s dead” is a close 3rd for me….,” he wrote.

The memorable quote comes from an episode of Kitchen Nightmares when a cook at Fleming restaurant in Miami put carrots in a caesar salad.

Ramsay, who is currently hosting Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, has been known for his creative (and harsh) responses to contestants’ dishes.

Last year, he opened up about also roasting home chefs on Twitter.

“Honestly, I had enough of people tagging me in shots of their food pictures that they thought were amazing, when they were terrible,” he told PopSugar. “I’ve always given out a lot of tough love on TV, so I figured the Twitterverse was prepared for it.”

He adds: “Now, if everyone could just cook properly I wouldn’t have a problem.”