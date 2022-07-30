Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce

This recipe became a staple in the Ramsay household during the first covid lockdown, according to Gordon Ramsay. "During the first lockdown I became a diner chef for the whole family, making breakfast, lunch and dinner, so I wanted to take a classic recipe from our time in America and make it quick so I could carry on with my day!"
"It should taste like the fluffiest pancakes you could get at a restaurant with a quick vacation to Hawaii, thanks to the flambéed pineapple!" says the host of Next Level Chef on Fox and author of the Ramsay in 10 cookbook.
Ramsay loves the ease of the recipe but advises paying attention to the temperature of the pan. "Make sure you have all your ingredients out and don't overheat that pan! Too hot and you could prevent the pancakes from getting that perfect color you'd expect."
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ¼ cups whole buttermilk (or 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1 ½ tablespoons plus 8 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 ¼ cups chopped fresh pineapple
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 ½ tablespoons rum
Directions
- Step 1Separate egg whites and yolks into 2 medium bowls. Add 2 tablespoons of the sugar to egg whites; beat with an electric mixer on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high, until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.
- Step 2Add flour, buttermilk, baking powder, vanilla, salt and 1½ tablespoons of the oil to egg yolks; whisk until batter is just smooth. Gently fold egg white mixture into batter.
- Step 3Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium, and add 1 teaspoon of the oil. When hot, pour about ⅓ cup batter into skillet; cook until pancake is lightly browned on bottom and edges are set, about 2 minutes. Flip; cook until other side is golden brown, about 1 minute. Transfer pancake to a plate, and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining oil and batter to make 8 pancakes total, adding 1 teaspoon oil to skillet in between batches.
- Step 4Heat a medium skillet over medium high; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar, and cook, undisturbed, until sugar turns golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add pineapple and butter; cook, turning occasionally, until caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes. Add rum, and remove from heat. Using a long match or long lighter, carefully ignite rum. Let flames die down. Divide pancakes among plates; spoon pineapple-and-caramel sauce over pancakes, and serve.