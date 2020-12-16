"My daughters, they love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid," the chef joked with PEOPLE

Gordon Ramsay on His Friendship with Gigi Hadid: 'Only Reason Why My Kids Want to Talk to Me'

Gordon Ramsay has a great relationship with his kids, and he may have supermodel Gigi Hadid to thank for that.

"My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a f---- good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That's the only reason why they want to talk to me," the father of five joked with PEOPLE.

The pair met while filming Masterchef Celebrity Showdown in 2016 and have remained friends ever since. In fact, Ramsay, 54, often gets cooking inspiration from Hadid. "Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, 'Chef, what do you think?' And I said, 'Girl, it's good. In fact, it's f---- good,'" Ramsay said.

He slightly modified her version and created a Bloody Mary Spicy Tagliatelle with Chili Shrimp, which he made during a live cooking demonstration on Facebook to benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Saturday.

Despite his teasing, the chef and restauranteur says he formed an even deeper connection with his family — wife Tana, 46, and kids Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 19, and Oscar, 19 months — while quarantining with them over the last nine months.

"The bond has felt like cramming 10 vacations all at once, handed on a plate, and garnished with parsley," Ramsay says. "We've laughed, we've cried, we've fallen in love, we've fallen out of love, and we came out of it so much stronger together. There's a level of closeness like we've never had before."

Ramsay and daughter Tilly have especially bonded over TikTok and have become superstars on the platform, most recently participating in a viral challenge set to Run-DMC's "It's Tricky." In the video series, users dance offscreen while choosing between two options given at the top of the screen. (Kylie and Kendall Jenner created a particularly memorable version of their own!)