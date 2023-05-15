Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air

Gordon Ramsay is ready to once again rebuild failing restaurants.

After nearly a decade off the air, Fox announced on Monday that Ramsay's series, Kitchen Nightmares, will re-join the network's lineup.

The show's much-anticipated return will be packed with restaurant makeovers, per a release.

Kitchen Nightmares, which originally ran from 2007 to 2014, followed the cookbook author revive struggling restaurants — including their menus, service and ambience — all within a week. Throughout the series, Ramsay gave some of his trademark harsh feedback to restaurateurs.

Some of his most iconic critiques come from Kitchen Nightmares, like when a cook at one restaurant put carrots in a caesar salad. "My gran could do better! And she's dead," Ramsay shouted in an early episode.

Despite the series' popularity, the show ended after a 7-year run. Ramsay admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that it was his idea to cancel the series.

"I canceled my own show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares. I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn't trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant," he told the outlet. "Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me sh—t for telling him the truth and I thought, 'I'm done.'"

Gordon Ramsay. Robin Marchant/Getty

While the premiere date is yet to be released, the return of Kitchen Nightmares will add another Ramsay show to the Fox network. Fans can also find the cooking star in MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef, all on the network.

On his newest show, Next Level Chef, Ramsay serves as mentor alongside chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as contestants try to cook their way to the top (and win the $250,000 prize). This season, chefs (one of which happened to be a former Food Editor at PEOPLE) competed in three teams and worked across three kitchens — the basement, the middle kitchen and the top kitchen — with differing levels of tools and ingredients in each.

The element that sets this show apart is "the platform," which is overflowing with ingredients as it traverses through the three kitchens. Chefs at the top have first dibs at the cornucopia of ingredients, while those in the basement are left with the scraps. This month, a season 2 winner was crowned.