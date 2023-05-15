Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air

The Fox series formerly ran from 2007 to 2014

By
Published on May 15, 2023 05:05 PM
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Gordon Ramsay is ready to once again rebuild failing restaurants.

After nearly a decade off the air, Fox announced on Monday that Ramsay's series, Kitchen Nightmares, will re-join the network's lineup.

The show's much-anticipated return will be packed with restaurant makeovers, per a release.

Kitchen Nightmares, which originally ran from 2007 to 2014, followed the cookbook author revive struggling restaurants — including their menus, service and ambience — all within a week. Throughout the series, Ramsay gave some of his trademark harsh feedback to restaurateurs.

Some of his most iconic critiques come from Kitchen Nightmares, like when a cook at one restaurant put carrots in a caesar salad. "My gran could do better! And she's dead," Ramsay shouted in an early episode.

Despite the series' popularity, the show ended after a 7-year run. Ramsay admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that it was his idea to cancel the series.

"I canceled my own show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares. I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn't trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant," he told the outlet. "Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me sh—t for telling him the truth and I thought, 'I'm done.'"

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay. Robin Marchant/Getty

While the premiere date is yet to be released, the return of Kitchen Nightmares will add another Ramsay show to the Fox network. Fans can also find the cooking star in MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef, all on the network.

On his newest show, Next Level Chef, Ramsay serves as mentor alongside chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as contestants try to cook their way to the top (and win the $250,000 prize). This season, chefs (one of which happened to be a former Food Editor at PEOPLE) competed in three teams and worked across three kitchens — the basement, the middle kitchen and the top kitchen — with differing levels of tools and ingredients in each.

The element that sets this show apart is "the platform," which is overflowing with ingredients as it traverses through the three kitchens. Chefs at the top have first dibs at the cornucopia of ingredients, while those in the basement are left with the scraps. This month, a season 2 winner was crowned.

Related Articles
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids Shower Their Mom with Sweet Mother's Day Messages: 'The Best There Is'
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Sexy' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve'
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Frisky' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve' (Exclusive)
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Hints to Chip That This Recipe 'Would Make a Good Mother's Day Breakfast'
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Encourages His Fans to 'Eat Healthy': 'I Don't Eat Fast Food'
Contestants Christopher, Tucker and Pilar in the 2-hour season finale of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday May, 11 (8:00-10:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
'Next Level Chef' Crowns a New Winner: 'My Journey Can Be an Inspiration' (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Marks 1 Year Since Filing for Divorce with Joyful Selfie: 'What a Difference a Year Makes'
Antoni Porowski, Kevin Harrington
Antoni Porowski Says He's Going to Be a 'Complete Nut Job' About Food at His Wedding (Exclusive)
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver
These Rubbermaid Food Containers Keep Produce 'Fresh and Crunchy for Weeks' — and a Set Is on Sale for $23
Wendy's Jr Bacon Cheeseburger
Wendy's Is Selling Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent to Celebrate National Hamburger Month
TOUT ONLY mindy kaling's BHG cover
Mindy Kaling Explains How Her Cooking Style and Home Have Evolved as a Single Parent
Simone Biles Wedding
Simone Biles Had Two Cakes at Her Mexico Wedding — One from Dairy Queen!
Brianna Romero, Emo Elmo Cake
Baker Makes an 'Emo Elmo' Cake After Misreading a Customer's Request
KFC is Showing Its Appreciation for Moms with Free Chicken Nuggets
KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom
prue lieth, alison hammond
Prue Leith Says Alison Hammond Will Be 'More Sensible' on 'Great British Bake Off' After Matt Lucas' Exit