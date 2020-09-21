Applications to join Gordon Ramsay on his new adventure show are currently open

Gordon Ramsay Is Calling All 16 to 21-Year-Old Foodies to Travel the World for New Show

Calling all foodies!

Gordon Ramsay and his production company are currently working on a new "travel adventure series for a major network," and are casting 16 to 21-year-olds with a passion for food and culture to join him.

"The show will involve some extraordinary challenges in some of the most beautiful countries," Ramsay said in a video shared to Studio Ramsay's Twitter last month. "So, guess what? We’re looking for talented young people, with a passion for food, adventure and have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures."

Alongside the video, the studio wrote: "We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination. Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must!"

The post then links to the show's application site, which asks potential candidates to provide a headshot, links to their social media handles and a brief video pitching themselves.

"What do you bring to the table? Remember we want to see your personality!" the applications reads.

It also asks applicants for a brief bio, as well as several other questions about their culinary experience, including a signature dish they enjoy making and to rate their cooking skills.