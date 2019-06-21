Gordon Ramsay Is Intrigued by Lil Nas X Invitation to Appear on 'Panini' Remix: 'Tell Me More'

Are we on the precipice of the most interesting collab ever?

Lil Nas X dropped his “Old Town Road” follow-up on Thursday, a decidedly non-country track titled “Panini,” one day before the release of his first EP, 7.

Don’t be fooled by the song’s title, though. Lil Nas X, 20, said on Twitter that it’s not about a sandwich, along with a photo of the character Panini from Cartoon Network’s Chowder. He later joked, “wtf they named a sandwich after my new song.”

Whether or not the song is about sandwiches, Lil Nas X is interested in bringing on one of the biggest names in food to the remix: Gordon Ramsay.

The best part? The Hell’s Kitchen star seems intrigued by the idea.

Lil Nas X tweeted out on Thursday, “tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix.” Just a few hours later, Ramsay, 52, quoted the rapper’s tweet, writing, “Tell me more…”

Lil Nas X’s ability to land big names for a remix shouldn’t go underestimated: he paired up with none other than Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix and music video of “Old Town Road.”

Famed country singer Keith Urban even joined the two on stage at CMT Fest earlier this month for a performance of the song.

Fans were excited at the mention of Ramsay, and Lil Nas X’s tweet quickly gained hundreds of responses, many of which included some hilarious GIFs from Ramsay’s many shows.

The rapper credits Kurt Cobain as a songwriter on the track because of inspiration taken from Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

He tweeted on Thursday, “panini interpolates parts of nirvana’s ‘in bloom’. special thank you to frances bean cobain for this!!”

But the rapper didn’t sample the iconic rock band on purpose. In fact, he said in an Apple Music interview that working on “Panini” is what introduced him to Nirvana.

“One of the craziest things about ‘Panini,’ is it introduced me to Nirvana’s album ‘Nevermind,'” he said. “It’s like I always seen the cover but I never actually listened to it. And people was like, ‘Wow, he sampled ‘Nirvana.” I was like, no. It’s like, I didn’t realize I was using almost the exact same melody.”