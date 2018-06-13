Gordon Ramsay Grants 32 Make-A-Wish Requests In 24 Hours

When Gordon Ramsay was given 24 hours to make 24 children’s dreams come true, the chef did not disappoint.

His new show Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back features the chef visiting different failing restaurants across the country and helping them transform into successful businesses. But his latest challenge involved a different kind of success.

Together with the Make-A-Wish foundation, the chef spent 24 hours contacting children with critical illnesses and sharing news that their wish has been granted.

From decorating cakes with Duff Goldman to spending a day with Buddy Valastro to hanging out with Katy Perry, Ramsay personally made each phone call or met with the children to tell them their wish was coming true.

One of the wishes was made by 16-year-old Timothy, who was diagnosed with Lymphoma and wished to build his own computer. Ramsay met him outside of a tech store where he was then introduced to an employee and an assortment of computer accessories.

“I cook for a living, right?” Ramsay tells Timothy. “Eggs, bacon, I’m fine. This stuff is in a different league.”

Ramsay, who personally met with several children whose wish was to meet the chef, also granted wishes to children who wanted to meet James Corden, take a tour of Jay Leno’s garage and even travel to Montana.

He was initially given the challenge of completing 24 wishes in 24 hours, but he ultimately surpassed his goal and granted 32 wishes in total.

“What a day, an amazing day,” Ramsay says. “Getting a chance to meet these incredible kids and seeing their strength and understanding their excitement is mind-blowing.”

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back premieres this June 13 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.