Gordon Ramsay Goes Undercover As a Woman in Latest Episode of His Show

Gordon Ramsay‘s underwent quite the transformation in his latest undercover stunt.

On the latest episode of his TV series 24 Hours to Hell and Back, the 53-year-old chef dons full drag to become “one of the ladies” while sampling the menu at a traditional Southern food restaurant in Richmond, Virginia.

Complete with a long blonde wig, eye shadow and pink lipstick — topped off with an ornate yellow hat — Ramsay does his best to blend in with a table of women while critiquing the meals.

“The presentation is dreadful,” he says in a clip from the episode, his new unassuming demeanor not masking his honest hot takes.

“Oh, boy. Look how dry that is,” says Ramsay when served a plated pork chop, later adding of a shrimp dish: “That is bad. It tastes like cough medicine.”

On Instagram, the television personality poked fun at his chosen disguise — even offering an apology to his wife, Tana. “This dude looks like a lady tonight on an all new @24hoursfox ….. @tanaramsay I apologize in advance,” he wrote.

Now in its third season, the show takes the spirited chef to struggling restaurants across the country (traveling via his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, Hell On Wheels) to help steer the establishment back on track. Ramsay only has 24 hours to reinvigorate the eateries with his expertise.

Episodes typically start with a recognizance team who record surveillance footage of the restaurant at work, with Ramsay then going undercover to taste-test.

That’s when a crew of designers, chefs and decorators are enlisted to revitalize the establishments, with a grand re-opening held at the end of a day’s work.

In the Gordon-in-drag episode, the show helps out the family-owned Southern Kitchen, which has been fully revamped since filming the episode.

Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child together back in April, sharing adorable photos of baby Oscar James.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx,” he captioned a series of photos of the newborn at the time.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.