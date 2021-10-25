Gordon Ramsay Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine as TikToker Roasts His Grilled Cheese Recipe
The chef was forced to defend a not-so-cheesy recipe he made while traveling in Tasmania
Gordon Ramsay usually dishes out food critiques but in a recent TikTok, he's feeling the heat.
On Sunday, the celebrity chef, 54, shared a video reacting to a creator taking a stab at one of his older grilled cheese recipes.
The TikTok account @dishedit burned Ramsay for a not-so-cheesy video that he shared in August 2020 while traveling in Tasmania for his show Uncharted. The voiceover pokes fun at his cheese choices of Asiago and Romano ("neither of which are known for melting"), thick bread slices, overpowering kimchi topping, cooking techniques and lack of cheese pull.
RELATED: Gordon Ramsay, 54, and Wife Tana, 47, Have 'Discussed' Having Another Baby: 'Oldest Dad at School'
In his stitched video, Ramsay claims, "I was in Tasmania! They don't have grills in Tasmania" when @dishedit roasted his burned bread and unmelted cheese.
He continues to respond to her notes and can't believe the creator's suggested cook time for the sandwich. "Ten minutes? Girl, I didn't have 10 minutes for each side, that's 20 minutes for grilled cheese!" he laughs.
But, the chef did admit that the creator's version was a success saying, "I'll tell you what, that looks good."
The chef's #RamsayReacts videos are beloved on TikTok. In December 2020, Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE about the range of culinary talent he's witnessed on the social media app, where has over 27 million followers. "There's an exciting plethora of young talents on TikTok that are super, super talented... and then you cut to some really bad crap," he said in December. "People are putting rib-eye steaks in toasters! They're doing the most ridiculous things with ice coffees! It's crazy."
Ramsay is not the only popular TikToker in his family. The chef's youngest daughter, Tilly Ramsay, 19, has garnered an impressive TikTok following with some videos featuring her father. In the past, Tilly has posted a prank in which she cracked an egg on her dad's head and clips of the celebrity chef dancing.