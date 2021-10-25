The chef was forced to defend a not-so-cheesy recipe he made while traveling in Tasmania

Gordon Ramsay Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine as TikToker Roasts His Grilled Cheese Recipe

Gordon Ramsay usually dishes out food critiques but in a recent TikTok, he's feeling the heat.

On Sunday, the celebrity chef, 54, shared a video reacting to a creator taking a stab at one of his older grilled cheese recipes.

The TikTok account @dishedit burned Ramsay for a not-so-cheesy video that he shared in August 2020 while traveling in Tasmania for his show Uncharted. The voiceover pokes fun at his cheese choices of Asiago and Romano ("neither of which are known for melting"), thick bread slices, overpowering kimchi topping, cooking techniques and lack of cheese pull.

In his stitched video, Ramsay claims, "I was in Tasmania! They don't have grills in Tasmania" when @dishedit roasted his burned bread and unmelted cheese.

He continues to respond to her notes and can't believe the creator's suggested cook time for the sandwich. "Ten minutes? Girl, I didn't have 10 minutes for each side, that's 20 minutes for grilled cheese!" he laughs.

But, the chef did admit that the creator's version was a success saying, "I'll tell you what, that looks good."