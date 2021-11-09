Gordon Ramsay and Daughter Tilly Ramsay Share Sweet Tributes on Their Joint Birthday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay don't just share a love for cooking, they also share a birthday!

The two television stars and cookbook authors both celebrate their big day on Nov. 8, Gordon turning 55 this year and Tilly turning 20. And to mark the occasion, each wrote touching tributes to the other on social media alongside a handful of sweet throwback pics.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay," Gordon wrote of his daughter, who is currently competing on Britain's Strictly Come Dancing.

He went on to praise her for "always putting others first before herself."

"You've grown up to become an amazing role model," the Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef star wrote. "Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad ♥️♥️♥️."

Tilly had equally sweet words for her father.

"Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!," she wrote, captioning a photo snapped of herself as a child, as she sat perched on her dad's shoulders. "You are the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for and you have helped me become who I am today."

"I couldn't think of a better person to share this day with and I can't wait until we can celebrate together," Tilly added. "Love you so so much ❤️❤️."

Gordon and Tilly had lots of love for each other on Tuesday, but the two have been known to playfully tease each other in the past.

Last December, Tilly revealed she loved her "Mum's cooking" more than she does her famous dad's cuisine.

Tilly has dabbled in the art of gourmet food herself. In 2017, the then-15-year-old released her first cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover, with 60 of her own home recipes.

"[My cooking is] a lot easier than [my dad's] because my recipes ... if you don't have one of the ingredients, it's not a big deal," Tilly said in 2017 on British TV program This Morning. "But with Dad's, if you don't have one of the ingredients, it doesn't work as well. His is a lot more fussy."

After being asked whether Ramsay was ever hard on her in terms of her cooking, she said with a smile, "He's really tough on me, yeah. He definitely is."