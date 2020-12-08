Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Reveals She Prefers Her 'Mums Cooking' in TikTok Challenge

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's Saturday Night Challenge Night in the Ramsay household !!" Gordon Ramsay captioned the fun video on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is a household name in gourmet cuisine, but in his own home, his 19-year-old daughter Tilly has another favorite cook: her mom, Tana!

The celebrity chef, 54, and Tilly participated in the recent viral TikTok challenge set to Run-DMC's "It's Tricky." In the video series, users dance offscreen while choosing between two options given at the top of the screen. (Kylie and Kendall Jenner created a particularly memorable version of their own!)

In Ramsay's video, cross-posted to his Instagram on Saturday, we learn that Tilly prefers plain food while her dad favors spicy, and the teen likes 'Mums cooking' more than her famous dad's cuisine.

Not surprisingly, Ramsay chooses fancy wine (while Tilly sheepishly picks cheap wine). But the father-daughter pair can agree on one thing: They are both high-maintenance!

"It's Saturday Night Challenge Night in the Ramsay household !! @tillyramsay," the Kitchen Nightmares star wrote in his caption.

In truth, Tilly has dabbled in the art of gourmet food herself. In 2017, the then-15-year-old released her first cookbook, titled Tilly's Kitchen Takeover, with 60 of her own home recipes.

Tilly first displayed her cooking expertise on Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking, and later hosted her very own cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, for BBC's children channel.

"[My cooking is] a lot easier than [my dad's] because my recipes ... if you don't have one of the ingredients, it's not a big deal," Tilly said in 2017 on British TV program This Morning. "But with Dad's, if you don't have one of the ingredients, it doesn't work as well. His is a lot more fussy."

After being asked by one of the hosts whether Ramsay was ever hard on her in terms of her cooking, she said with a smile, "He's really tough on me, yeah. He definitely is."

With more than 16 million followers, Ramsay has fully immersed himself in the amateur culinary world on TikTok — and he hasn't held back on offering his critiques.

Back in August, the Hell's Kitchen star shared some delectably vicious reactions to a TikTok user who showed followers how to "turn cheap steak into wagyu."

"What's he doing? ... What?" said Ramsay into the camera, as a split-screen showed the user grind up the beef and form it into makeshift cuts of steak after mixing in gelatin.