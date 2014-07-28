The apple sure doesn’t fall far from the tree, at least in the case of Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly.

Image zoom

The apple sure doesn’t fall far from the tree, at least in the case of Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly.



The 12-year-old will star in her own cooking show on British children’s channel CBBC, the Daily Mail reports.

Ramsay’s 13-year-old son, Jack, will help film, and Jack’s twin sister, Holly, will be in charge of the sound. The still-unnamed-program is being shot in the U.S. and is expected to air within the next two years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There’s quite a lot of rivalry in our house, especially when it comes to cooking,” said Ramsay, who announced that he will not be returning to Kitchen Nightmares next season. “Tilly’s a very good cook. In fact, she is the number one in the household.”

Image zoom

But there’s one way Tilly won’t be following in Dad’s footsteps: no F-bombs!

RELATED: WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Battles the Muppets’ Swedish Chef in an Epic Food Fight

“Tilly’s only 12 and she’s a sweetheart, so of course she won’t be swearing,” Ramsay said. “I have told her that they are not clever words but sometimes they just slip out.”

—Ana Calderone