Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 26th Anniversary to 'Amazing' Wife Tana — See Their Wedding Photos

Gordon and Tana Ramsay shared joint Instagram posts remembering their 1996 wedding

Published on December 22, 2022 04:17 PM
Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Gordon Ramsay is celebrating a major milestone.

On Wednesday, the Hell's Kitchen star and his wife, Tana, rang in their 26th wedding anniversary by sharing joint Instagram posts, featuring photos from their big day.

Gordon shared a heartfelt Instagram photo giving his wife a kiss on the cheek on their wedding.

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman @tanaramsay love you ❤️," he wrote in the caption.

Tana shared a carousel of more photos spotlighting the pair when they tied the knot over two decades ago. In the caption, she gave a nod to their five children, Megan, 24, HollyAnna 22, Jack, 22, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, 3.

"26 years ago, 21/12/1996 we started this journey x so blessed and so lucky to share my life with you, thank you for everything xxxxxxxx Happy Anniversary @gordongram and of course Megan, Jack, @hollyramsayy @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay I love you all," she wrote.

The sweet photos of their nuptials included photos of the pair walking down the aisle, sharing a kiss and entering the venue hand-in-hand.

Before their 25th anniversary, Tana slipped back into her wedding dress — and it still fit!

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress- 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit@gordongram," Tana captioned an Instagram video of herself twirling in the satin short-sleeve gown, featuring a V-neck and full skirt.

Last month, Gordon opened up about family life, speaking with PEOPLE about how his three daughters help him run his TikTok account.

"I have the best influencers on the planet in my household," he said.

He added: "My biggest critics are my daughters. They say, 'Dad, that's a sh-- idea.' 'Dad, that is a really cool idea.' 'Dad, no, you got to stop doing that."

Tallying nearly 35 million TikTok followers since joining the platform right before the pandemic hit, he uses his TikTok to both hilariously roast TikTokers' culinary disasters and tap into viral food trends. And there's one dish in particular that he says "got a lot of people through this pandemic" — the baked feta pasta.

Megan Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards at The Roundhouse on November 20, 2016 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The first version of the dish, which appeared to have been created by Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen in 2019, took off on TikTok in early 2021.

"[The pandemic] was one of the most difficult moments for us in the industry. So, I love that stuff," Ramsay said.

He also said that people's innovative ideas are "so inspirational" to him when it comes to what they can dream up into buzzy recipes.

"It's magnetizing because you think, 'Christ, does that really work?' And all of a sudden you've got this feta, roasted tomato dish that you serve for six or 10 guests and for so cheap," he said. "That's where it hit the mark. And you see 10 million likes and a hundred million followers liking these particular dishes because people can relate to it. And it's exciting and it's new. That's the exciting thing about social media."

