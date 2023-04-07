Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Share a Kiss on the Red Carpet at 'GQ' Food & Drink Awards

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef accepted the annual Lifetime Achievement award

Published on April 7, 2023
Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Gordon Ramsay is celebrating a big moment with his wife by his side.

On Wednesday, the Michelin-starred chef, 56, and his wife, Tana, shared a kiss on the red carpet at the GQ Food & Drink Awards in London where Gordon won the annual Lifetime Achievement award.

The couple, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in December, also commemorated the chef's milestone alongside two of their daughters, Holly, 23, and Tilly, 21, who posed on the red carpet with their parents.

Holly shared a cheeky Instagram post in honor of her dad's award. "Dad won a lifetime achievement award and I won a goody bag 😮‍💨 ," she joked. "Congratulations @gordongram so proud of you, always 💘💘." The post featured a snap of Ed Sheeran, who presented the esteemed honor to Gordon.

Ahead of the ceremony, the global restaurateur spoke with British GQ about both his career and his family. When asked who his toughest critics are, Gordon gave a surprising response.

"I'd say my girls Tilly, Holly and Megan. I'm so proud of them, but f--- me… 21, 23 and 24. They have no problem putting me in my place," he quipped during the interview with the outlet.

Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Matilda Ramsay attend the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
Dave Benett/Getty

Gordon, who also shares sons, Jack, 23 and Oscar, 4, with Tana, says his youngest child is the only one who may still follow in his culinary footsteps.

"I suppose my son Oscar (aged 3) is my last hope of having a chef in the family. I've started putting him to bed with a f---ing whisk and a ladle," he joked.

Gordon Ramsay, winner of the Lifetime Achievement award, and Ed Sheeran attend the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
Dave Benett/Getty

The Next Level Chef host and mentor, who is known for brutally honest feedback, shared another surprising insight with the GQ.

"There's not a nasty bone in my body," he admitted when asked about possible grudges he holds. "When I get called out and I've f---ed up, I'll be the first one to apologize."

While his daughters may be critical of his work, he spoke with PEOPLE in November about how they're also his biggest helpers when it comes to social media.

During an interview for the opening of Ramsay's Kitchen Las Vegas, he said that he has "the best influencers on the planet in my household," referencing his kids.

He also reiterated their constructive judgements when it comes to his rusty ideas.

"My biggest critics are my daughters," he told PEOPLE. "They say, 'Dad, that's a sh-- idea.' 'Dad, that is a really cool idea.' 'Dad, no, you got to stop doing that."

Gordon Ramsay attends the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
Dave Benett/Getty

In January, Gordon joked about having another kid on the show, Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The radio conversation took a turn, however, when Theakston made a query about how many children Ramsay has.

"Last time I looked, there was five," Gordon answered, then added: "There could be one more on the way."

When pressed further, he admitted his wife isn't averse to the idea of another child, but that he himself isn't on board. "Tana would like another baby and I'm like, 'no no no'," he stated.

But it seemed he was just joking as a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the couple is not actually expecting.

