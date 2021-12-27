Gordon Ramsay and his wife of 25 years Tana Ramsay share five children together

Gordon Ramsay and His Family Celebrate Christmas in Matching Pajamas: 'Lots of Love'

Gordon Ramsay and his family got into the Christmas spirit this year.

The celebrity chef, 55, shared a photo to his Instagram page over the weekend of him, wife Tana Ramsay, son Oscar Ramsay, 2½, and daughters Megan Ramsay, 23, HollyAnna Ramsay, 21, and Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, 20 — all dressed up in coordinating wintery pajamas.

In the photo, Gordon and his son wear matching, hooded navy onesies while his wife and three daughters all wore red.

All were smiles, beaming at the camera as they huddled together for the sweet snap.

"Merry Christmas from all the Ramsays," he wrote in the picture's caption. "Enjoy this special time. Lots of love, Gordon."

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Missing from the fun was Gordon's eldest son, lookalike Jack Scott Ramsay, 21, who is Holly's fraternal twin.

Last October, Gordon revealed Jack — after attending Dulwich College and Exeter University — had joined the Royal Marines.

"Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man," Gordon wrote on Instagram. "Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today. Congrats on joining @royalmarines, what amazing achievement."

The Ramsays Christmas together comes a few days after Holly revealed on Instagram that she was celebrating a year of sobriety after previously struggling with alcohol addiction.

"Today marks one year without alcohol," she wrote on Dec. 21. "That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have. I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first."

Holly, who is a podcast host, influencer and mental health advocate, shared that before choosing to become sober, her life looked and felt very different.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life ... I won't say that this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel and more present both mentally and physically," she said.

"Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all," she continued. "And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way."

Holly's post was met with support from her community of followers, including her father Gordon and her sister Tilly.