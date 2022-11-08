Gordon Ramsay and Daughter Tilly Share Joint Birthday Tributes: 'You Make Me Proud In So Many Ways'

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay are celebrating their joint birthday with sweet Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, the Hell's Kitchen star turned 56, and the Strictly Come Dancing alum turned 21. To honor their shared birthday, the father-daughter duo exchanged heartwarming tributes.

Gordon shared a collection of Instagram photos to celebrate his daughter's big day. "Can't think of a more gracious humble selfless young lady to share my birthday with @tillyramsay," he wrote in the caption.

The renowned chef continued: "Happy Birthday my darling You make me proud in so many ways Love you Dad."

Tilly shared a similarly sweet post for her father's birthday. It featured an adorable picture of her dad spoon-feeding her as a toddler.

"Happy birthday to my best friend!! Thank you for absolutely everything you do I wouldn't be the person I am without you, love you so much," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair share more than just a birthday. Tilly has followed in her father's footsteps and dabbled in the culinary world herself. In 2017, the then-15-year-old released her first cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover, with 60 of her own home recipes.

Gordon and his wife of 25 years, Tana Ramsay, are also parents to Megan, 24, HollyAnna, 22, Jack, 22, and Oscar, 3.

Tana also shared two special posts in honor of her husband and youngest daughter. In an adorable throwback photo of Tilly, Tana posted a wholesome birthday tribute. "Happy Happy 21st Birthday to my crazy gorgeous girl, you are simply everything and I am a very lucky mummy x I love you," she captioned the post.

In her separate post to husband Gordon, Tana included three adorable photos, including shots with their youngest son, Oscar.

"Happy Birthday to another crazy person in my life! Never a dull moment," she wrote. "Thank you for all the fun and thank you for all the love, you and our ever growing family are everything to me x You are simply the best x @gordongram."