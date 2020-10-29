Gwyneth Paltrow Launches New Goop Coffee at $28 Per Bag

“It’s so good—this coffee is just what I need right now,” the lifestyle guru told Vogue.

Something new is brewing at Goop.

On Thursday, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand announced the launch of its first-ever Goop Fair Trade Speciality Coffee, now available on the goop website and in the brand's California stores. The 12-oz. packages of coffee sell for a whopping $28 per bag and are currently only available to ship in the United States.

The whole-bean medium-roast Arabica coffee comes from a female-owned and ethically managed farm in Colombia, according to the brand's press release.

The beans are grown by award-winning coffee grower Astrid Medina — who won the Cup of Excellence award in 2015 — in the Tolima region of Colombia and are then roasted in the U.S. at Common Room Roasters in Newport Beach, California.

The coffee — which comes in a pink package with a serif font — is said to have a blend of floral, peach and honey notes and is described as a "full-bodied experience with flavor, complexity, and depth."

"Add a splash of your favorite alt milk (we prefer oat) or sip it black—either way, it’s straight-up delicious," the website boasts of their latest item.

“It’s so good—this coffee is just what I need right now,” Paltrow told Vogue of the new product. "It’s the richest, best-tasting coffee we could find, and the farmer, Astrid Medina, is a brilliant female founder I’m so proud to support.”

Medina runs the family coffee farm alongside her sister and has become one of the most respected coffee farmers in the industry.