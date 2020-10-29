Gwyneth Paltrow Launches New Goop Coffee at $28 Per Bag
“It’s so good—this coffee is just what I need right now,” the lifestyle guru told Vogue.
Something new is brewing at Goop.
On Thursday, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand announced the launch of its first-ever Goop Fair Trade Speciality Coffee, now available on the goop website and in the brand's California stores. The 12-oz. packages of coffee sell for a whopping $28 per bag and are currently only available to ship in the United States.
The whole-bean medium-roast Arabica coffee comes from a female-owned and ethically managed farm in Colombia, according to the brand's press release.
The beans are grown by award-winning coffee grower Astrid Medina — who won the Cup of Excellence award in 2015 — in the Tolima region of Colombia and are then roasted in the U.S. at Common Room Roasters in Newport Beach, California.
The coffee — which comes in a pink package with a serif font — is said to have a blend of floral, peach and honey notes and is described as a "full-bodied experience with flavor, complexity, and depth."
"Add a splash of your favorite alt milk (we prefer oat) or sip it black—either way, it’s straight-up delicious," the website boasts of their latest item.
“It’s so good—this coffee is just what I need right now,” Paltrow told Vogue of the new product. "It’s the richest, best-tasting coffee we could find, and the farmer, Astrid Medina, is a brilliant female founder I’m so proud to support.”
Medina runs the family coffee farm alongside her sister and has become one of the most respected coffee farmers in the industry.
"A big part of many of our morning routines here at goop is coffee—great coffee, so we’re constantly on the hunt for the richest, most delicious roasts made with ethically and sustainably sourced beans," the brand explained. "Our shared philosophy is all about maintaining the integrity of the ingredients while protecting the lands that grow and create them."