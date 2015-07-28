What Time Are Lines at Your Grocery Store the Shortest? Google's New Feature Knows the Answer

Standing in really long lines at the grocery store has plagued us since the beginning of time. It’s our least favorite task of the week—yet it has to be done once pantry goods begin to dwindle in quantity.



What’s an impatient person to do?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Enter Google’s new feature, which might just be consumers’ saving grace when it comes to weekly supermarket shopping and unavoidable cupcake craving.

RELATED: This Tinder-Inspired Food App Lets You Swipe Right on Recipes

Much like real-time traffic reports, the new add-on allows shoppers to view peak shopping times for a particular shop near them and optimal times to go (read: short or no lines).

Getting a hold of the data is as simple as doing a Google search for the grocery store, coffee shop or gym, tapping on the title, and viewing a bar graph that highlights the most popular times people choose to visit said establishment. The stream of information is updated on an hourly basis, giving consumers an up-to-date report on that store’s latest happenings.

RELATED: Google’s New Cocktail Search Teaches You How to Be Your Own Bartender

The new feature is set to roll out on Google throughout the next few days.