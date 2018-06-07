Google Removes Hard-Boiled Egg from Salad Emoji to Make It 'More Inclusive' for Vegans

Android users who follow a strict vegan diet and are heavily reliant on wordless communication have reason to rejoice.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Daniel, a manager on Google’s design team, announced on Twitter that there would be an evident change in its salad emoji. In side-by-side photos, the original shows a bowl of lettuce with two tomato slices and half of a hard-boiled egg, and the new version shows…just the lettuce and tomatoes.

“There’s big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google,” she wrote, noting that they have “removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad.”

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the 🥗 emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

After the inevitable backlash from many Twitter users, Daniel later clarified that “the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode’s description,” which is: “A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber.” (It should again be noted that there are no “other salad items” apparent in the new emoji, not even such as cucumber.)

Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description. "A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber." Bon appetite! — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

This is not the first time that Google has made a major change to one of its food emojis. In November, they switched the placement of the slice of cheese in their cheeseburger emoji after public outcry over the incorrect order of operations (cheese goes on top of the patty, not under it.)