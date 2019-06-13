Nickelodeon Is Actually Launching a Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”

Some lucky west coast patrons may soon be hearing these words in person, as Nickelodeon is set to open a pop-up restaurant themed after the popular All That “Good Burger” sketch and subsequent feature film of the same name in Los Angeles, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Opening July 10, the eatery — created in partnership with the same team who launched Saved by the Max, the Saved By the Bell-themed pop-up diner, in 2016 — will include the fictional chain’s signature Good Burgers, Good Shakes and Good Chunks, as well as merchandise for purchase, games and fun photo opportunities.

While there’s no word on whether a strawberry jacuzzi will be available, a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly teases “a few comedic mishaps and surprises” as part of the experience, plus a “special sauce.”

As star Kel Mitchell explains in a promo video, reservations for the West Hollywood restaurant open this Monday at 10 a.m., when guests can snag their spot at goodburgerpopup.com.

Kel Mitchell in Good Burger Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kenan Thompson in Good Burger Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Good Burger is known from its Mitchell-led sketch in the ’90s Nickelodeon kids’ comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing Kenan Thompson‘s various characters and others.

Thompson, 41, later starred in the 1997 film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, 40, where he played high-school student Dexter Reed who reluctantly gets a summer job at the restaurant.

Initially somewhat of a foil to Ed, Dexter eventually teams up with him to help bring down a potential competitor burger chain led by a greedy corporation. Of course, they become best pals in the process.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The announcement comes days ahead of the premiere of the All That revival, which will be executive produced by Mitchell and Thompson, EW reports. Following the initial success of the original All That, the duo went on to star in the sitcom Kenan & Kel that ran from 1996 to 2000.

The All That revival will star teen newcomers Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi and Lex Lumpkin.

All That — featuring musical guest the Jonas Brothers, with appearances by original cast members Thompson, Mitchell, Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg — premieres Saturday on Nickelodeon at 8:30 p.m. EST.