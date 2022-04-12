"Everyone else has got it wrong. I got it right with a spoon," says 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Has Mastered His Chipotle Order and Will Only Eat It with a Spoon

Add another title to Scottie Scheffler's elite accolades: Chipotle connoisseur.

The winner of the 2022 Masters and his wife Meredith Scudder, appeared in a playful video for Golf Digest in which Scudder runs through what she calls her husband's "very particular" Chipotle order. Like any order from the Mexican chain, Scheffler's starts with rice.

"Hello can I please have brown rice," Scudder said in the video, playfully impersonating Scheffler. "Then you say an extra scoop of rice, please. So you get extra rice," she said.

In the "Home Game With Scottie Scheffler" video, the two stroll through their hometown of Dallas. On the walk, Scheffler asks his wife to clarify what type of order he gets. "A bowl!" she said. As for protein, Scudder said the golfer only asks for "a little bit" of black beans before moving on to his pro-tip for getting more meat in his order. He asks for chicken and waits for it to be scooped in the bowl before asking for "double meat." In his case, steak.

"Because if you just say double meat, they don't give you the full scoopage of both," Scheffler added.

Finally, Scudder said he tops off the order with cheese.

By the end of the video, the University of Texas alum also reveals the most important non-negotiable part of his Chipotle experience: He must eat his bowl with a plastic Chipotle spoon.

"You can't use any other silverware or else it 'doesn't taste the same'," Scudder said, holding up air quotes before Scheffler chimed in to share his very strong options on the silverware debate. "No, no, no, no, no — people always eat their Chipotle with a fork, but they use it like a spoon!" he said. "They spoon it, but with a fork. It doesn't make any sense. Everyone else has got it wrong. I got it right with a spoon."

After Golf Digest tweeted out the cute clip, Chipotle chimed in to give their stamp of approval. "Looks like someone's really mastered their order huh," they tweeted.

Aside from bantering about his go-to food order, Scheffler was certainly busy last week. After finishing -10 throughout four days of play, the 25-year old won the 2022 Masters on April 10. When he finished the 18th hole, he went over to hug and kiss his wife and join his family to celebrate. Before the final big day, the Los Angeles Times reported Scheffler wanted to prepare by having a relaxed evening, watching The Office.

