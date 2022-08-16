Dunkin' Teams Up with Goldfish for New Pumpkin Spice Graham Crackers

Dunkin' is helping Goldfish get in on the pumpkin spice action.

The snack brand partnered with the PSL masters to create a new fall snack: Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The limited-edition crackers ($3.39) combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. The fall-flavored bites are available on Sept. 1 at grocery stores nationwide.

Goldfish

Can't wait until September to snag the snack bags on grocery shelves? Starting on Aug. 18, eager fans can head to TikTok for an opportunity to purchase the grahams before the seasonal product is rolled out to stores.

The Goldfish won't be sold at Dunkin' locations, but the donut chain will be chock-full of pumpkin-flavored treats starting on Wednesday.

There are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The blood orange refresher and nutty pumpkin coffee will join fan-favorite pumpkin treats and drinks on Aug. 17. Also available this week are tried-and-true fall items, including the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins, pumpkin muffin, maple sugar snackin' bacon and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches.