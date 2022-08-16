People.com Lifestyle Food Dunkin' Teams Up with Goldfish for New Pumpkin Spice Graham Crackers The limited-edition Goldfish snack is a sweet take on Dunkin's pumpkin spice donuts and coffees By Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Instagram Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 09:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Goldfish Dunkin' is helping Goldfish get in on the pumpkin spice action. The snack brand partnered with the PSL masters to create a new fall snack: Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-edition crackers ($3.39) combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. The fall-flavored bites are available on Sept. 1 at grocery stores nationwide. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall Goldfish Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee Can't wait until September to snag the snack bags on grocery shelves? Starting on Aug. 18, eager fans can head to TikTok for an opportunity to purchase the grahams before the seasonal product is rolled out to stores. The Goldfish won't be sold at Dunkin' locations, but the donut chain will be chock-full of pumpkin-flavored treats starting on Wednesday. There are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The blood orange refresher and nutty pumpkin coffee will join fan-favorite pumpkin treats and drinks on Aug. 17. Also available this week are tried-and-true fall items, including the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin munchkins, pumpkin muffin, maple sugar snackin' bacon and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches.