Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Are Hitting Stores Soon and They Are Magical

The snack that smiles back is taking on new royal forms.

Goldfish, which has previously partnered with Disney to make Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers and Toy Story snacks, now has a new addition to its lineup that features a few iconic Disney princesses.

The limited-edition packages are filled with the same cheesy flavor, but instead of the classic Goldfish shape, the crackers are shaped like Jasmine, Moana, and Cinderella.

You can find these royal shapes in one of three sparkly collectible packages that are available in pink, purple, or blue. each package features two favorite princesses including Jasmine and Rapunzel, Tiana and Cinderella, and Moana and Ariel.

Image zoom Pepperidge Farm

These special-edition crackers will be available exclusively at Target starting in June. Along with the Disney princess collaboration, Goldfish has also partnered with Marvel to release Avengers character crackers for the first time ever.

Image zoom Pepperidge Farm

The crackers in the Marvel Avengers packs are shaped like Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, and the Avengers symbol. Similarly to the Disney Princess packages, the Marvel Avengers packs come in three collectible colors (red, green, or blue) and feature two iconic characters per pack including Hulk and Iron Man, Black Widow and Iron Man, and Thor and Black Panther.

Image zoom Pepperidge Farm

Goldfish hopes consumers will be inspired to "channel their inner princess or superhero" when they purchase the packs.