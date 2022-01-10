Mega Bites, a new permanent addition to the Goldfish family, are 50% bigger than the original Goldfish

Goldfish Releases Bigger Crackers Created 'Specifically for Adults' and We Tried Them

The snack that smiles back just gave fans a new reason to smile.

Goldfish Mega Bites is the newest fish-shaped snack in the Goldfish portfolio and is available now. Mega Bites are 50% larger than the regular Goldfish and come in two flavors: sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bigger size and bigger flavors are meant to develop Goldfish from a lunch box snack to a crispy and cheesy snack "specifically for adults," the brand said in a press release.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new snack, and as adults ourselves, we are wholeheartedly on board. The larger fish have a more cracker-like feel, but still with the same loveable taste of Goldfish — and who doesn't want more Goldfish in every bite? The spicy flavor is not overly hot (we would have liked a bit more) but the subtle kick is approachable for all.

"This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with 'Grown Up' tastes in mind," said chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks, Janda Lukin. "We're at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all age groups—in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days—while remaining a snack for all families. We're excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences."

The brand hinted at an upcoming big surprise with a tweet on Jan. 7 when the official Goldfish account teased, "Something Mega is coming..." The brand officially announced the new snack on Monday.

Goldfish Mega Bites are available at major retailers nationwide for $2.69 per 5.9 oz. bag.