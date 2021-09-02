Goldfish Partners with JNCO Jeans on New '90s-Inspired Jalapeño Popper Flavor

The limited-edition flavor, along with Goldfish-branded jeans, will be available on Sept. 2

Can we get a "boo-ya?" Or even a "totally tubular?"

If you eat snacks by the bag, you'll now have the proper pants to conveniently transport them from place to place.

In partnership with the wide-legged jean company JNCO, Goldfish is releasing a limited-edition Jalapeño Popper flavor to pay homage to the 1990s. The new flavor will be a "bold, cheesy taste with a slight kick of heat" to celebrate one of America's favorite deep-fried diner indulgences.

"Nineties nostalgia is on the rise, and when deciding on our next flavor, we immediately thought of our favorite snack from the era: Jalapeño Poppers," said Danielle Brown, vice president of marketing of Campbell Snacks, in a release.

Goldfish X JNCO Credit: Goldfish X JNCO

Starting Sept. 2, Goldfish lovers can snag a bag and a pair of the denim at JNCO.com/goldfish. The flavor will also be available for a limited time at retailers across the country.

"JNCO is about celebrating individuality and embracing art, culture, and creativity. When our friends at Goldfish presented an idea to celebrate the 90s together, we were thrilled to combine JNCO's iconic wide leg style and this nostalgic Goldfish flavor in such an exciting way," said Camilla Revah, vice president of JNCO Los Angeles.