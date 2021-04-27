Goldfish and Frank's RedHot Team Up on a Spicy New Goldfish Flavor

Goldfish's new flavor is in the running for snack of the summer.

The beloved brand has teamed up with Frank's RedHot to release some limited edition spicy crackers. The tasty new product features the familiar taste of Frank's with vinegar for acidity and a blend of aged cayenne peppers for the ideal mix of flavor and heat.

The Frank's Goldfish bags hit stores nationwide in May.

"We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish and it's an appetite we've never fully satisfied," said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. "'Hot' is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love."

Before they arrive on shelves next month, Goldfish is giving fans a chance to get a bag early, while celebrating "hot fish summer" on social media.

Instagram users can unlock an augmented reality filter on the @GoldfishSmiles story on Tuesday, April 27. By tagging @GoldfishSmiles and using the hashtag #Sweepstakes on their own story, they can enter for a chance to get a free advanced bag. Winners will be notified via DM.

"At Frank's we are always looking for new ways for our fans to enjoy our hot sauce. This limited-edition Goldfish flavor brings a spicy bite to a nostalgic everyday snack," said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer, McCormick. "We hope that consumers enjoy this partnership between our two iconic brands for a fun experience that is sure to wake up your taste buds."