Gina Rodriguez: Winning a Golden Globe Is 'Like Eating Red Velvet'
Winning a Golden Globe isn’t a piece of cake — but, according to Gina Rodriguez, it’s like eating one.
The sweet victory is “like eating red velvet and knowing it’s fat free,” Rodriguez told reporters Sunday after taking her first Globe for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her role in Jane The Virgin.
Rodriguez, 30, was up against Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep, Edie Falco for Nurse Jackie, Lena Dunham for Girls, and Taylor Schilling for Orange Is the New Black.
After delivering such an emotional acceptance speech, we think she deserves a big red velvet confection right now — fat, calories and all.
—Morgan Gibson
