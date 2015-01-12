Gina Rodriguez: Winning a Golden Globe Is 'Like Eating Red Velvet'

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 08, 2020 01:09 PM
Advertisement

Winning a Golden Globe isn’t a piece of cake — but, according to Gina Rodriguez, it’s like eating one.

The sweet victory is “like eating red velvet and knowing it’s fat free,” Rodriguez told reporters Sunday after taking her first Globe for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her role in Jane The Virgin.

Rodriguez, 30, was up against Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep, Edie Falco for Nurse Jackie, Lena Dunham for Girls, and Taylor Schilling for Orange Is the New Black.

RELATED: How Reese, Retta & Other Stars Fueled Up for the Golden Globes

After delivering such an emotional acceptance speech, we think she deserves a big red velvet confection right now — fat, calories and all.

—Morgan Gibson

This embed is invalid

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com