Julia Roberts Ends 'Fun Night' at the Golden Globes with 'My Fella' — and In-N-Out Burgers!

Not winning her fourth Golden Globe didn’t put a damper on Julia Roberts‘ night.

The 51-year-old movie star — who was nominated for best actress in a television drama for her leading role in the Amazon original Homecoming — shared a sweet selfie after the 2019 Golden Globes were over.

The fun Instagram post shows Roberts smooching her husband Daniel Moder, 49, in the backseat of a car, all while balancing a large In-N-Out burger — a celebrity favorite — in her left hand.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” the Oscar winner captioned the photo. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night.”

For the occasion — which marked her first Globes nomination in a television category, following eight nods and three wins in film categories since 1990 — Roberts wore a ruched one-shoulder Stella McCartney dress with a pleated skirt, plus skinny tuxedo trousers, black sandals and Chopard jewels. Meanwhile, her blonde locks were styled down in effortless waves.

Julia Roberts

Roberts won best actress in a musical or comedy for Erin Brockovich in 2001 and Pretty Woman in 1991, as well as best supporting actress in a musical or comedy for Steel Magnolias in 1990.

During an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast aired in mid-December, the star recalled that she first became aware of her fame in a very unlikely place: a bathroom stall in Georgia.

“I went home to Georgia to visit my mom and my younger sister and we went to the movies,” Roberts explained, adding that she used to work across the street at an ice cream store.

“It was after the movie was over and I was in the bathroom and there was a woman in the bathroom who said, ‘Hey, girl in stall number one, were you in Mystic Pizza?’ ” (Mystic Pizza came out in 1988.)

Julia Roberts Steve Granitz/WireImage

After Roberts replied that, ‘Yeah,’ that was her, the woman decided that it was the opportune time to ask for an autograph, and proceeded to slide “something under the stall” and ask “Will you sign this?”

“ ‘Uh, not right now,’” Roberts remembered remarking, adding, “And I thought, wait, this is different.”

Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman Christopher Polk/NBC

At the 76th annual award show, Sandra Oh beat out Roberts and made history when she won the prize for best actress in a television drama for her role in Killing Eve. It was Oh’s second Globe overall, making her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes. In 2006, she won one for playing Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy.

The other nominees were Keri Russell (The Americans), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).