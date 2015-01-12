Giuliana Rancic Asks George & Amal Clooney to Take a Shot of Tequila — and George Declines

For future reference: George Clooney is not up for shots on the red carpet.



At least not this Sunday. On the 2015 Golden Globes red carpet, E! co-host Giuliana Rancic offered Clooney — who was being interviewed with his wife Amal Clooney — a shot of his own Casamigos tequila. The actor politely declined.

Undeterred, Rancic took a shot of tequila anyway, while the couple looked on (and OITNB’s Taylor Schilling yawns in the background).

Perhaps he was worried about spilling on his wife’s bright white gloves?

This is the same tequila the couple flew 100 cases to Italy for their September wedding in Venice, and was also used in their signature wedding cocktail.

We don’t blame Clooney: He might have been holding out for the award show’s official champagne cocktail.

—Morgan Gibson