Break Out the Cheesecake! There's a Golden Girls Cookbook Coming Out

The Golden Girls are getting their own cookbook!

Babble, a Disney publication, has announced that a collection of recipes based on the ’80s sitcom would be published by Kingswell, an imprint of Disney publishing in 2020. Although there are few details surrounding the cookbook’s format or intended recipes, we know the girls loved to eat, and food was a central part of their conversations as retired women living in Miami.

With the amount that Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose chatted over cheesecake, it’s only fitting that at least one recipe for the creamy dessert will be in the book, and Babble gave a sneak peek by releasing a recipe for double fudge chocolate cheesecake from the upcoming publication.

This isn’t the first time the show has crossed over into the culinary world. In February 2017, a Golden Girls-themed cafe called Rue La Rue opened in N.Y.C.’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The eatery served wraps, salads, wine and cake in honor of Betty White (the only one of the women still living), and their décor featured memorabilia from the show alongside photos of the cast while episodes of the show played on background TVs.

Although Rue La Rue shuttered in November 2017, the upcoming cookbook will give fans of the sitcom hope of dining on some of the characters’ favorite dishes in the comfort of their own kitchens.