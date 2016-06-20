Rue's Café — named after the actress who played the iconic Blanche Devereaux, Rue McClanahan —will open in N.Y.C. in early September

Golden Girls fans, get ready for your nostalgia to spike to dangerously high levels.

Rue’s Café — named after the actress who played the iconic Blanche Devereaux, Rue McClanahan — is slated to open in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City in early September. (We’re not sure we can wait that long.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The café will pay tribute to the late actress, as well as feature loads of Golden Girls memorabilia and thematically-appropriate delicacies, like cheesecake. According to a recent Facebook post on the official Rue McClanahan Memorial Page, the menu will also include some of McClanahan’s personal home recipes.

“Now there will be a place in NYC where all Rue’s fans can visit, see lots of her memorabilia, and sit around a table with some friends eating cheesecake and gabbing,” the post reads. (You’ll also be able to gab and enjoy soups, wraps, salads, and wine, according to DNA Info, on the off chance you burn out on cheesecake.)



From an Orange Is the New Black pop-up diner to holiday dinners at Hogwarts, Rue’s Café is just the latest eating experience to build off the success of a show, movie, or even just an actor.

WATCH THIS: Britney Spears Accidentally Dines and Dashes – Then Makes Up for It



DNA Info also reports that Betty White is slated to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony. Michael LaRue, who is opening the café, was close friends with McClanahan, and he’s planning on decorating the the space with some of the memorabilia he inherited from her, including her piano, for live music.