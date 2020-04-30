Go Inside Chopped Star Scott Conant's 'Open and Airy' Home Kitchen

"It's not a huge kitchen but it is comfortable," Scott Conant says in a video tour, "and more importantly, it's home"

Ever wonder where Scott Conant does his own chopping?

The chef and Chopped judge gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of the gorgeous, all-white kitchen inside his Scottsdale home. Amid the coronavirus, Conant, 49, has been spending a lot more time in the space — and will even be hosting live cooking classes from there on the Food Network Kitchen app for their "We Cook Together Weekend" on May 2 and 3.

The center of the expansive kitchen, which features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops, is a giant island that harbors both practical items to make cooking a breeze, and some sentimental ones like his grandmother's espresso maker.

"It's a sense of release for me to zone out, have a coffee and think about what I'm gonna do next in the kitchen," he says in the video above.

Unsurprisingly, Conant keeps a well-stocked pantry. A variety of ingredients like fruits, oils, and different gluten-free flours, are all within reach on the countertops. Inside the fridge, the father of two keeps staples like fresh vegetables, eggs, milk, bread, and hummus.

"It's a mess in here," he says of the fridge. "You get the gist — a chef's kitchen — there's all kinds of different things from probiotics to condiments for the kids ... macadamia nut milk, my wife likes a latte with macadamia nut milk."

The open layout means there's a small breakfast nook a few steps away. It looks out to his in-ground pool (it's Arizona after all!). "It's not a huge kitchen but it is comfortable and it's open and airy," he says, "and more importantly, it's home."

Watch the full video above, and cook alongside Conant live on the Food Network Kitchen App on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET as he makes potato gnocchi with easy tomato sauce. The "We Cook Together Weekend" event will feature 10 new live cooking classes from the homes of even more Food Network stars like Bobby Flay, Valerie Bertinelli and Michael Symon in honor of Amazon gifting Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a one-year subscription to the app.