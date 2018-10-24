These Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Cupcakes Light Up Thanks to One Common Ingredient

Shay Spence
October 24, 2018 06:41 AM

This time of year, there is no shortage of spooky-looking desserts. But how many of them can actually say they glow in the dark?!

The secret is tonic water. Besides just being gin’s best friend, it actually has a hidden talent: It glows under a blacklight. So when you add enough of it to white or clear food or drink, it lights up.

Enter these cupcakes. Topped with a buttercream-style marshmallow frosting spiked with tonic, they glow and turn into ghost-like creatures under a blacklight. If you’re worried about the flavor of the tonic water, don’t be. It’s not enough to make an impact — if anything, the slight bitterness cuts through the sweetness of all the other ingredients without making its presence known.

Watch the video about to see how it’s done, then follow the recipe below to make it at home. And if you’re hungry for more Halloween recipes, we’ve got you covered.

Glow-in-the-Dark Marshmallow Buttercream Frosting

2 sticks butter, softened
1 7-oz. jar marshmallow creme
3 cups powdered sugar
¼ cup tonic water
Chocolate chips, for garnish

Using a hand mixer, beat butter and marshmallow until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add in half of the powdered sugar and the tonic water and beat until smooth. Add remaining powdered sugar and beat until smooth and fluffy, another 3 minutes. Pipe immediately on baked and cooled cupcakes and garnish with chocolate chips for eyes.

