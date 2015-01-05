Image zoom

When he’s not leading his team on the football field, Tom Brady is showing off his skills in the kitchen.



With a rare Sunday off due to NFL’s Wildcard Weekend, the New England Patriots quarterback whipped up some healthy pancakes for a family breakfast.

“The Pancake master!!! #bestpancakesintheworld #teamwork #healthypancakes,” Brady’s wife and model Gisele Bündchen shared on Instagram.

Also starring in the cute snap were his little helpers — the couple’s kids, Benjamin Rein, 5, and Vivian Lake, 2.

And his culinary expertise seems to run in the family. Brady can be seen making pancakes with his mom as part of a recent series of ads for UGG Australia picturing some of the little moments in his life that matter most.

“My mom makes better pancakes than your mom!” he wrote on Facebook.

