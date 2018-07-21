'Sorry Alberto': Gisele Bündchen Hilariously Reveals She Got the Wrong Cake on Her 38th Birthday

Gisele Bündchen was given a big surprise on her 38th birthday: someone else’s cake!

The supermodel celebrated her big day on Friday, and when it was time to blow out the candles on her cake, she realized the bakery accidentally gave her the wrong order.

Rather than a cake that read “Happy Birthday Gisele,” the mother of two got a cake that read “Happy Birthday Alberto.”

“Sorry Alberto,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram Stories, labeling a photo of a dessert. “I think we got your cake.”

“Trocaram nosso bolo,” the Brazilian beauty wrote in Portuguese, a phrase that roughly translates to “they exchanged or switched our cake.”

She also asked, “The question is, who got ours?”

Earlier in the day, Bündchen’s husband Tom Brady sent his wife a sweet birthday message on Instagram in one of their sexiest snaps yet.

Of course, Brady is never one to shy away from showing his love to his supermodel wife on social media (remember his “I Heart Gisele” T-shirt?). But for her birthday, the NFL star shared their steamiest photo to date, snapped as the two embraced and kissed on the beach.

“Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways,” Brady captioned the photo.

But Brady didn’t stop there. He also posted a sexy snap of Bündchen on his Instagram Story, where the supermodel showed off her black string bikini in a sultry pose on the beach. “It’s your birthday,” he wrote in a cursive font, adding a heart emoji to his photo.

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in 2009 in a private, top-secret ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and have two children together, 8-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

And while Bündchen’s birthday cake may have been a bit of a fail, she did have plenty to celebrate this year — including her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, coming this fall.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret star shared the first glimpse of her book cover.

The memoir will encompass all the life lessons she’s learned over her past 38 years, and will span her childhood, modeling career and family life.

“I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today,” she wrote when she announced her book in March.

“My intention in writing this book is to share how I overcame certain challenges in my life in hopes that it could help others who may be going thru similar experiences,” she added on Thursday.

Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life hits book retailers Oct. 2 (pre-order the $27 hardcover now).