Image zoom

Our favorite seasonal addiction is getting pricier.



Some Girl Scout regional councils are increasing prices on their cookies for the first time in a decade, Time reports. In San Diego, Orange County and Greater Los Angeles, a box of Thin Mints will cost you $5, up from $4 a year ago. In parts of the South, prices will rise to $4 a box from $3.50

This increase will bring more money into local scout troops, about 27% more per box by their estimates. Each council sets prices in its own region (in the New York area, prices are staying at $4.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: The Biggest Moments of 2014, as Told by Girl Scout Cookies

This news comes after the GSUSA announced other big changes for 2015: Cookie sales would now be available online and three new cookie flavors (including two gluten-free varieties) are joining the classic lineup of Thin Mints and Samoas. The season officially kicks off Feb. 27 with National Girl Scout Cookie weekend.

Buying a box of Girl Scout cookies is still a bargain, the GSUSA says, even with the price increase — with the local rate of inflation, cookies should be costing you $5.84 a box, the organization claims.

—Morgan Gibson