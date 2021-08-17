The Girl Scouts Are Adding a New Caramel Brownie-Inspired Cookie for the 2022 Season

A decadent new flavor is arriving on the Girl Scouts' cookie lineup.

Adventurefuls—a brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a touch of sea salt—will be released in January 2022, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The new chocolatey cookies will be sold nationally during Girl Scout cookie season, which officially runs from January through April, although timing may vary based on location.

Along with the new brownie flavor, the Girl Scouts will continue to offer their classic cookie lineup, including their popular Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (or Peanut Butter Sandwich), Shortbread (or Trefoils), Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades and Girl Scout S'mores. The new French Toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, which was introduced earlier in 2021, will also be available.

Girl Scout Cookies Credit: Girl Scouts

"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies fuels local Girl Scouts' adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release.

Girl Scout Cookies Credit: Girl Scouts

Along with the new flavor release, the organization will also introduce its new Cookie Business badges, which help encourage girls to "think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform," according to the release.

Girl Scout Cookies Credit: Girl Scouts

Earlier this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts kicked off the 2021 season by teaming up with Grubhub to deliver their sweet treats in select areas. The partnership offers pickup or delivery, making it easier than ever for fans to procure packs of their favorite flavors.